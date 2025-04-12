Blake Lively finally breaks silence on Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively, stunning actress who is currently embroiled in a heated lawsuit against her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, has reportedly been left feeling shocked and disappointed by how things have unfolded.

Ever since Lively took legal action against Baldoni last year, she’s been hit with a wave of harsh and sexist backlash online.

Paul Feig, the director of her upcoming film Another Simple Favor, reportedly stepped in to shut down the hate and stand up for her.

A close source revealed that the actress has "no regrets" about her legal move against the director and actor.

"This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making," they further claimed, adding: "She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be."

"But she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong."

The source says that even with all the drama going on, Blake is keeping her profile lowkey and enjoying quiet time at home with Ryan Reynolds and their kids. "As a mom, she never wants her daughters to stay silent in the face of injustice. Right now she's taking it one day at a time and staying focused on her No. 1 priority: her family."

However, The criticism that Blake Lively has been receiving seemingly only getting intense.