James Middleton supports Prince William, Princess Kate's latest decision

As Prince William and Princess Kate enjoy a brief pause from their royal responsibilities during their children's Easter school holiday, a recent post from the couple has touched hearts-and received a warm nod from someone very dear to them.

In a tribute shared for National Pet Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted a delightful photo of their beloved dog, Orla, a cocker spaniel who's no stranger to royal fans, having made a recent appearance in Kate's Mother's Day video.

The post gently echoed Kate's ongoing focus on her health and family as she continues her recovery and slow return to public life after her cancer diagnosis.

Among those who responded to the touching post was Kate's younger brother, James Middleton- a devoted dog lover and breeder himself.

James, who gifted Orla to the royal couple back in 2020, showed his support by liking the post and commenting:' Beautiful in every way,' a sentiment that's since garnered hundred of likes from followers.

Kate and James have long shared a strong sibling bond, and the addition of Orla to the Wales household is a testament to the close-knit connection between the Middleton's and the royal family.