White Collar's Matt Bomer reveals how he felt being publicly outed by tabloids

Matt Bomer on media outlets' treatment of his personal life

Matt Bomer has reflected on one particular time when the media did something "unfair" to him.

The Magic Mike star who is currently busy promoting new Hulu sitcom, Mid-Century Modern appeared on Dinner's On Me podcast with Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

The 47-year-old talked about the time when his personal life became fodder for the media outlets and his intimate details were revealed in public before he could do it.

The Walking Out actor recalled that during the early days of his career when he played the famed Neal Caffrey from White Collar 'folks could kind of take over your own personal narrative before you even had a chance to.'

Bomer called out media outlets, in particular Perez Hilton, which publicly outed him before he came out as g*y in 2012.

Simon Halls' partner further clarified that it's not like he 'didn't want to'; rather he didn't have the opportunity to do it.

It is pertinent to note that just recently the American actor has rejected the 'victim' narrative over losing Superman role because of his sexuality, again calling out wrong treatment of the media of any event.