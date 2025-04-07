John Lennon’s sister shares critical thoughts on The Beatles biopic casting

John Lennon’s half-sister Julia Baird, shared her thoughts on The Beatles casting for upcoming four-film biopic.

The Let It Be singer’s sibling believes that the deceased musician should’ve been played by a Liverpool local.

Sam Mendes is directing four films one for each band member and Lennon will be played by Harris Dickson.

However, his sister slammed the casting saying, "Yes, of course. No one else can get that Liverpool intonation. Nobody."

She also said that it is far-fetched to think that Mendes will take her advice. "He's never going to ask me! I'm the last person he would want to talk to because then he can't make it up."

Recalling her late brother’s personality, she described him as "brilliant older brother, very bossy (a family trait)."

Baird further revealed that they use to talk a lot on phone during his final years in New York and last chatted on November 17, 1980, when they planned a family reunion.

Three weeks later, he was shot dead outside his New York apartment on December 8th.

On April 1st, the director described the quad-films as the first "bridgeable moment in cinema."

In addition to Harris Dickson, The Beatles biopic stars Paul Mescal will star as Sir Paul McCartney, Barry Keoghan will play Sir Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn as late George Harrison.

The Beatles four-film biopic will be released in April 2028.