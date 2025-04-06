Gracie Abrams opens about Taylor Swift's influence in her music career

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams collaborated for single 'Us' in 2024

Tough Love famed Gracie Abrams has opened that she takes a lot of inspiration from international sensation Taylor Swift.

Gracie reveals that she is still in the process of learning, especially when it comes to songwriting.

While talking about her music journey, the 25-year-old singer told Billboard that there are a million of artists from whom she is still learning including Swift.

In a statement Gracie said, "Taylor is a great example of someone I've been lucky enough to spend a lot of time around and every single time I'm like, 'Tell me everything you know, please. Teach me how to be.”

She went on to say, "I want to live fully and do my best to capture what that feels like."

Abrams collaborated with the Bad Blood hitmaker in June 2024 June for their hit single, Us.

At present, the Mess It Up vocalist is busy with her ongoing music tour 'The Secret of Us', which commenced last year in September.