Helen Flanagan reveals why she broke up with boyfriend Robbie Talbot

Helen Flanagan, best known for her role as Rosie Webster on Coronation Street, has recently opened up about a big change in her personal life, leaving people wondering about her relationship status.

The 34-year-old star revealed that she’s no longer living with her boyfriend Robbie Talbot, as she also spoke up honestly about her past relationship with ex-fiancé Scott Sinclair.

She shared with The Sun: "I’d asked him to stay for a while, because I often get quite scared in the house on my own and feel safer with a man there."

"But Matilda is very sensitive and a proper daddy’s girl, and she struggles with not seeing Scott as often as she’d like. I always think about how she feels when she misses her dad, and having my boyfriend there maybe doesn’t help her," the actress added.

However, Helen further shared that it was her decision to end things with her ex Scott, saying that she knew deep down it was time to walk away.

The mother of three shared they "were always quietly breaking up and then getting back together until one day she called it quits for good."

Helen and Scott, who were together for almost like 13 years and share three kids, decided to part ways in 2022.