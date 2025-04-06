Woody Harrelson forced to walk away from 'The White Lotus'

The Hunger Games star Woody Harrelson revealed he was forced to back out from The White Lotus season three.

For the unversed, Harrelson was tapped to play either Rick, a role later taken by Walton Goggins, or his friend, Frank, eventually played by Sam Rockwell.

The Daily Beast asked the Venom actor why he turned down a role in the latest season, which included Blackpink star Lisa and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Rumours swirled previously that he had passed a role on the project because producer David Bernad required all cast members to have the same salary.

Harrelson, 63, clarified his rejection wasn’t linked to money, but he only made the tough call to prioritise his family time over his professional interests.

"I was set to do The White Lotus and very excited," he set the record straight once and for all. "Unfortunately, their production schedule shifted and conflicted with a pre-planned family vacation, forcing me to make an extremely hard decision."

"Things must be meant to be though because I couldn't have done as fantastic a job as Sam, who is illing it," Harrelson praised.

Additionally, The White Lotus season three premiered on February 16.