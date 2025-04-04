Princess Eugenie sends meaningful message as Prince Harry cut ties with her

Princess Eugenie stepped out for a meaningful cause after Prince Harry allegedly cut ties with his only royal ally.

The Princess of York spent quality time with the "residents" and "staff" at Caritas Bhakita House as part of her initiative, The Anti-Slavery Collective.

According to a statement released on the official Instagram page of Eugenie's co-founded project, Sarah Ferguson's daughter and her team "had the privilege of spending the afternoon with the incredible residents and staff at Caritas Bhakita House!"

"We sat with the residents, listened to their stories, and learned about their lives and experiences. There was also a fierce debate over the rules of Uno and eating.⁠"

"We are proud to support this grassroots organisation, which has been providing a safe haven for women who have been trafficked, enslaved, or exploited since 2015."

⁠Speaking of Caritas Bhakita House, the charity's social media spokesperson shared that it "offers trauma-informed support, helping women begin their journey of healing and recovery, and we are honoured to be part of their mission."

It is important to note that Princess Eugenie sent a significant message to the world with her new appearance amid reports of a feud with her cousin Harry.

The Sun reported that the Princess of York's outing with Piers Morgan increased the tension between the royal cousins, as the Good Morning Britain alum is a major critic of the Duke of Sussex.