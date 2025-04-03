Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter reflects on facing online criticism as ‘nepo baby’

Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin has recently spoken up about facing online criticism as a nepo baby amid mean girl drama.

The model, who faced criticism while participating in a prestigious ball in Paris, shared she no longer interacted with online hate comments.

“Even if you see a million positive things, there can be one thing that absolutely wrecks you,” said the 20-year-old while speaking to Interview magazine.

Apple told the outlet, “I’ve stopped now and I avoid it like the plague, because I know myself. I know that if I see stuff that isn’t true and that’s really upsetting to me, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh my god, I should never go out in public again.’”

The model reflected on her experience with critics, saying she first read negative rumours about herself after attending Chanel’s fashion show in 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Apple subtly reacted to the mean girl allegations as she appeared at the Le Bal des Débutantes in Paris.

However, it wasn’t her Valentino dress that garnered everyone’s attention, a video of her and fellow débutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort taking photos together went viral on TikTok, and several online users thought Apple’s “energy” was “off-putting”.

Gwyneth, on the other hand, told Vanity Fair in March that her kids are “lovely, unassuming, and down-to-earth”.

Elsewhere in the interview, Apple offered insight into her junior year at Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

The model opened up that she’s a “law, history, and society major”.

“I love history. I love true crime. I love investigating,” noted Gwyneth’s daughter.

Apple added, “I also think it’s fun to look at the history of law and see how you can implement it in a modern context.”

“If I were to be a lawyer, I would just want to help people. That’s probably the biggest thing,” she concluded.