Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand sparks marketing strategy debate

Meghan Markle's new lifestyle brand, 'As Ever', sold out within just 30 minutes of its launch launch in the US.

However, questions are now being raised about whether the rapid sell-out was a strategic move rather than organic demand.

A report from The Telegraph cited an industry insider who claimed the products were released in limited quantities and quickly labelled as sold out to boost interest - tactic commonly used in marketing.

Meghan herself hinted at the exclusivity in a social media post, emphasising that each seasonal collection would have only limited quantities.

The brand is closely tied to Netflix , which produced her recent cooking series, 'With Love Meghan'.

The streaming giant is not only a business partner in the venture but is also set to introduce As Ever products in to two major U.S. shopping malls later this year.