‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action receives thunderous reaction by fans

‘How to Train Your Dragon’ live-action stunts viewers with spectacular visuals

How to Train Your Dragon live-action remake graced the screens for the first time getting an enthusiastic response.

The Universal and DreamWorks Pictures unveiled the film to the members of the press and theatre owners at the CinemaCon.

The attendees were warned that they were seeing the unfinished version of the film, yet the movie still garnered a massive round of applause during the flight scene and ending credits.

Film critic, Scott Menzel wrote on X, (formerly Twitter), "How to Train Your Dragon is spectacular. A visually stunning and emotionally engaging retelling of the animated classic."

He added, "Director Dean DeBlois recreates the magic of the original with lots of action, humour and heart. Mason Thames as Hiccup is the definition of perfect casting as is the majority of this cast."

Menzel continued, "It’s a must see on the big screen and is a reminder to why audiences love going to the movies. This is going to be a massive hit."

A podcast producer and host, shared his views saying, "a gorgeous reimagining of one of the most beloved animated films of all time."

Another press member praised the live-action, saying, "How to Train Your Dragon might be one of the most faithful animation to live-action I’ve seen."

The film, How to Train Your Dragon, is written and directed by Dean DeBlois, who also penned and helmed the original animated franchise.

Retelling the story of its first part, Hiccup (Thames), a scrawny Viking boy who defies his tribe’s thousand-year-old law of being a dragon hunter. Instead he befriends one, Tootless, much to his father Stoick (Gerard Bulter) surprise, who happens to be the village leader and a legendary dragon hunter.

How to Train Your Dragon is slated for release on June 13, 2025.