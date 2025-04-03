King Charles’ friend gives scathing message to Meghan after new stunt

Meghan Markle seemingly received a brutal blow from a close member in King Charles’ circle just a day after he launched her lifestyle brand.

The Duchess of Sussex announced on Wednesday that her new line of products is officially available for purchase. However, Meghan, who has already been criticised for using her royal titles for publicity and seemingly copying ideas of others, once again became a target of royalists.

According to royal correspondent, Richard Eden, Carole Bamford, founder of Daylesford Organic and wife of JCB diggers billionaire Lord Bamford, slammed the duchess for not putting in enough work to get the results she is looking for.

“I think she’s crazy,” said Carole, a friend of King Charles “Why? Because she hasn’t got any history. Or authenticity.”

Eden pointed out that Carole’s organic food brand emerged “very, very gradually, and only after creating conditions in which organic food could be either harvested or reared on the family’s 1,700-acre Gloucestershire estate”.

She explained, “Before you launch anything, you have to do the hard work and get everything in place.’

Carole’s comments came after a report suggested that Meghan’s staff involved in As Ever launch were “already over it before [As Ever] even launched” because there was “so much drama”.

Meanwhile, many users on social media claim that Meghan used a clever marketing tactic to prove her brand is popular.

The marketing gimmick is to have limited quantity of stock so it sells out quickly.