Ellen Pompeo explains why her daughter stopped watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo has recently explained why her daughter left watching Grey’s Anatomy.

During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show on April 2, the actress, who plays Meredith Grey in the hit medical drama, opened up that her 15-year-old daughter Stella used to be a fan but not anymore.

“It gets to a point where they get to be 10 or 11 and all the classmates start watching it and she says 'Mommy, can I watch it? And I can't believe it sometimes,” said the 55-year-old.

She and Stella watched “a few seasons” until one scene left her distressed to keep going.

“I think she had it, and a lot of people do, when they see 007,” revealed Ellen, while referring to the death of T.R. Knight’s George O’Malley, who entered the hospital as an unknown patient before tracing ‘007’ on Meredith’s palm.

The Good American Family actress shared, “When they see that George O'Malley died, they say, 'I'm done, I just can't do it anymore.’”

“So, I think she made it as far as that,” added Ellen.

In February, the Old School actress, who shares two children with husband Chris, told PEOPLE that she and Stella both got emotional when the episode unveiled George’s identity.

“She literally cried… I had to film it and I couldn't hold it together,” recalled Ellen.

Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes, the show’s creator, spoke to Entertainment Weekly that she made sure the moment was a surprise for everyone, except “certain members of the crew” on set.

“Nobody knew who George was. Nobody,” she continued.

Shonda told EW, “T.R. was determined that he would be the body lying on the operating table. He would be the body that you saw every single time, which is why you got to see his beautiful blue eyes.”

“But he was wearing a lot of makeup. I do think we kept it really secret,” remarked the shows’ creator.