Lauren Graham opens up about dating ‘Gilmore Gilrs’ co-stars

Lauren Graham addresses dating on-screen partners on ‘Gilmore Girls’

Lauren Graham, who played Lorelai on Gilmore Girls, talked about exploring off-screen relationships with her co-stars.

The 58-year-old actress was rumoured to be involved with Scott Patterson, who played Luke Danes on the show, but she revealed that they never dated in real life.

However, with some others she might have had some romantic relationships, as she hinted on Call Her Daddy podcast, on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Discussing how she would always be asked about dating in press conferences, she said,"It always feels weird to be asked, and many times I was lying because it such a strange thing to talk about — which I still mainly don't talk about.”

“[Dating is] something that you don't know what's going to happen. I think some people are built for it, some people don't find it personally vulnerable. And it was also, I have to say, it wasn't my focus at the time, so it felt strange. Like, I'm a working person and I’m in a career and I don't know. It just was odd.”

Hinting at off-screen relationships with her on-screen partners, she joked, “Yes and dating is a real big word for some of the experiences. But you know, you're there 14, 15 hours. Who else are you going to meet?”

Graham didn’t specifically name any of the co-stars she had these experiences with, but Lorelai had a bunch of boyfriends throughout the seven seasons, including Patterson, who was not the one involved, namely, Christopher Hayden played by David Sutcliffe, Max Medina played by Scott Cohen, Peyton Sanders played by Jon Hamm, Alex Lesman played by Billy Burke, and Jason Stiles played by Chris Eigeman.