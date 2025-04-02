King Charles advised to ease royal duties amid cancer battle

King Charles is being encouraged to scale back his less stimulating royal responsibilities following a recent health setback linked to his cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old monarch experienced side effects from his therapy last Thursday, requiring medical observation at The London Clinic.

Despite the setback, Charles resumed work on Tuesday, leading an extensive investiture ceremony where he bestowed honour on several individuals.

However, royal expert Ingrid Seward suggests that the King should consider delegating certain duties to ease his workload.

'He's been conditioned to work, but extreme fatigue from treatment makes some roles more challenging,' Seward told Newsweek.

She proposed that other senior royals, such as Princess Anne and Prince Edward, could take over investiture ceremonies.

For the unversed, the Palace has downplayed the recent health scare, calling it a minor bump in the road and affirming that the King remains on a positive recovery path.