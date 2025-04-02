Kylie Jenner friend Jesus Guerrero’s cause of death laid bare

Kylie Jenner friend Jesus Guerrero’s death takes unexpected turn

Kylie Jenner’s close friend Jesus Guerrero’s shocking health details have emerged following his sudden death at 34.

His sister, Gris Guerrero, recently revealed to US Weekly that her brother had been struggling with illness before his mysterious passing.

"He was diagnosed with gastritis months back, but it was never anything to get that bad," she shared in an interview on Monday, March 31. "So we don’t know if that was a part of it."

"We think it could have been something with his stomach," Gris added, noting that the medical condition might have contributed to his untimely death.

She went on to explain that the late celebrity stylist had lost 20 pounds prior to his death, and his medical condition had progressively worsened.

The family was also aware "that he couldn’t eat without it being painful" in the days leading up to his passing.

Despite these health struggles, the cause of Jesus’ sudden death is not officially confirmed and remains a mystery.

For the unversed, after returning to the U.S. following a stint working with Jennifer Lopez in the U.A.E., Jesus was hospitalised in Los Angeles.

He was admitted on February 21 and tragically passed away the following day.