'Furious' Prince Harry 'cuts ties' with Princess Eugenie after her 'betrayal'

Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie's once-close bond has come under question

Prince Harry’s close bond with Princess Eugenie may be a thing of the past.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly cut ties with his cousin after she was spotted out with one of his biggest critics, Good Morning Britain alum Piers Morgan. The claim, originally published by The Sun, was later confirmed by Morgan himself, as reported by GB News.

Speaking about the fallout, Morgan said, “Well, that was because of me actually — the Eugenie thing — because she was with me and a group of other people in a pub in London. I was seen hugging them goodbye, and Harry saw this and went completely ballistic. And I can confirm — breaking news — that this is entirely true.”

Eugenie and her sister, Princess Beatrice, were seen leaving The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill after dining with Morgan and musician James Blunt in 2023.

The rift marks a major shift in their relationship, as Eugenie, 35, was one of Harry’s closest allies in the royal family. She supported him after he and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and was even among the first to visit them in California.

However, Eugenie’s connection to Morgan may have pushed their relationship past the point of repair. Morgan has repeatedly slammed the Sussexes, particularly after their bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It is pertinent to note that neither Harry nor Eugenie has commented on the rumoured fallout.