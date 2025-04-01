Meghan Markle shows off Montecito mansion after 'fake' home backlash

The 'With Love, Meghan' and 'As Ever' creator is offering a more personal look into her life

Meghan Markle is finally giving fans a peek inside her Montecito mansion — something she previously kept under wraps during her Netflix show.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a behind-the-scenes Instagram photo with her dog Mia, teasing the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

"This is our week @aseverofficial. BTS from the shoot at my house (Hi Mia!)," she captioned the post, marking a rare glimpse of the home she shares with Prince Harry and their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan’s decision to film her Netflix series With Love, Meghan at a rental home had sparked backlash, despite her clarifying that she wanted to maintain her privacy.

But now, as she rolls out her new brand, she’s offering a more personal look into her world.

Her latest venture features a curated selection of lifestyle products, including a raspberry spread, honey, flower sprinkles, and cookie and crepe mixes. "I am so excited to introduce the As Ever collection to you this week," she wrote in her newsletter.

Each product is inspired by Meghan’s own experiences, from lemon ginger tea — crafted from her garden’s fresh lemons — to crepes, which she says remind her of backpacking through France. "I wanted to bring that memory and experience to you at home," she shared.