Sydney Sweeney splits from Jonathan Davino after calling off wedding: Report

The couple called of their wedding earlier this month after nearly three years of engagement

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino have officially called it quits after nearly seven years together.

The Euphoria star, who had been engaged to Davino since 2022, called off their wedding earlier this month.

Despite reports that the couple is working on their relationship, People magazine reported on Monday, March 31, that the couple has officially “split” up.

While their split wasn’t due to a lack of love, sources told the outlet that Sweeney’s demanding career ultimately led to the breakup.

“She’s exactly where she wants to be,” the insider shared. “Most people would feel overwhelmed by her schedule, but not Syd… What did make her overwhelmed, though, was her relationship and her wedding. She didn’t feel right about it.”

Sweeney, 27, has a packed slate ahead, including a new season of Euphoria, a film adaptation of The Housemaid, and starring roles as boxer Christy Martin and screen legend Kim Novak.

With so much on her plate, she reportedly decided to focus on her “magical career” rather than “settling down.”

Breakup rumours first surfaced last month when Sweeney postponed their spring wedding, with TMZ later reporting she had moved into the Beverly Hills Hotel alone.

Speculation intensified when she was seen at Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding, following months of fan theories about their chemistry in Anyone But You.

The People source claimed that the couple “only lasted for this long because it was hard for [Sweeney] to break it off.”