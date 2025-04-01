Sabrina Carpenter leaves her fans surprised with bold move

Sabrina Carpenter fans have recently been left surprised over her bold move at her March 14 tour stop in Manchester, England.

During a hydration break, a few audience members erupted into chants of “chug, chug, chug!” only to boo when she didn’t guzzle every last drop.

Sabrina then raised her middle finger, drank the rest of her drink and cheekily scolded the crowd with a twinkling grin, “Never boo me again!”

This attitude showed how much the singer had changed from that adorable Disney child to lively pop star.

"For a long time, Sabrina tried to please everyone — she was a Disney kid, so there were a lot of restrictions and expectations, people telling her how she should act,” revealed a source while speaking to OK! magazine.

Reflecting on singer’s journey to stardom, the source mentioned, “When Sabrina started trusting and following her own instincts that’s when things really took off.”

While discussing her mental health struggle, Sabrina confessed during a Q&A with Interview that she was “sad” prior to releasing 2022 album, Emails I Can’t Send.

“I was at a really, really low point to make some mistakes,” continued the songstress.

Sabrina declared, “To go through your life trying to be a little robot angel, you’re going to have a lot of regrets later.”

“Mistakes lead you to knowing yourself the most,” she told the outlet.

Sabrina dished, "What a humbling experience to look back and be like, 'I’ve changed.’”

“Sabrina’s not interested in wasting time on negativity,” said an insider.

Meanwhile, the singer lately landed a spot as a Lollapalooza 2025 headliner.