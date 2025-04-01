'Scream' OG 'Ghostface killer' is 'terrified' to return for seventh sequel

Matthew Lillard explains his fears of not wanting to star in 'Scream 7'

Matthew Lillard will be returning the all-new Scream sequel, slated to release somewhere in 2026.

Lillard has an old association with the popular horror franchise as he played Stu Macher also know as the 'Ghostface killer' in the 1996 movie.

Despite his deep connection, the actor still feels slightly terrified to feature in the upcoming installment of the film series.

The 55-year-old confessed that he is excited to reprise the villainous character in the seventh part but at the same time, Matthew is scared as he does not want to mess up with the legacy of the popular serial killer.

While addressing at the 90s Con along with other Scream castmates, the Scooby-Doo actor stated, "I will say, I can't say anything about it, obviously. But I am very excited and slightly terrified to be back because all I can do is really screw up a legacy that we have.”

He continued, "I could really suck, and so that's my fear. My fear is that I come back and sort of punish something that I could never have touched and been just fine. I hope I don't F*** it up for everyone."

Scream 7 is all set to reunite Neve Campbell and Courtney Cox once again.