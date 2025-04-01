Finn Jones wants another ‘chance’ at Marvel’s ‘Iron Fist’

Finn Jones on return of Marvel's 'Iron Fist'

Finn Jones, known for his portrayal of Danny Rand in Marvel's Iron Fist, has expressed a strong desire to revisit the character, aiming to address past criticisms and deliver a performance that resonates with fans.

In a candid conversation on the Geekscape Podcast, Jones didn't mince words about his commitment.

"Of course I would [return]. I'd love another chance," he stated, emphasizing his deep connection to Danny Rand.

"I care about [Danny Rand] deeply. I believe in that character, I believe there is a lot of work that can be done... I love the underdog narrative. I love the ability to prove someone wrong. And I want to prove all those mother f***ers wrong. I know I have it in me, and I know I can give the Danny Rand performance that fans want."

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the show's initial run, Jones pointed to scheduling constraints as a significant hurdle.

"I think, really, the first season, there was a lot of creative challenges, and it didn't live up to the expectations, and I think that came down to... really, it came down to scheduling conflicts.

That season of television was rushed because we had The Defenders that we had to film straight afterwards."

Despite these obstacles, Jones highlighted the improvements made in the second season.

"Season 2, we really understood what the flaws were, and we worked hard to course-correct the show. And in my opinion, we did... We did a fantastic job bringing that show back up to code."

However, the series was canceled shortly after, leaving Jones feeling the story was left incomplete.

He described the abrupt end as akin to losing a dear friend, noting, "We’d just turned the show around... And then, within three weeks of it being released, all of [the Marvel Netflix shows] were wiped out. It was sad. It was stunted."

Jones also teased potential future storylines, expressing enthusiasm for a Heroes for Hire series alongside Mike Colter's Luke Cage:

"I loved working with Mike [Colter] and I loved the on-screen chemistry between Danny and Luke... I think it's a really interesting creative place that show can be taken in."

As Marvel continues to integrate characters from its Netflix series into the broader MCU, fans remain hopeful that Jones will have the opportunity to bring Danny Rand back to the screen, fists blazing and ready to prove the doubters wrong.