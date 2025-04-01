Prince Harry, Meghan Markle await difficult days amid Sentebale drama

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle received disturbing news amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the Duke's resignation from his co-founded charity Sentebale.

For the unversed, King Charles' youngest son made a shocking decision to part ways from the charitable organisation, which aims to help underprivileged children and adults suffering from HIV and AIDS.

Harry quoted in his resignation that the trustees have issues with the head of the charity Dr Sophie Chandauka. However, Sophie accused the Sussex brand 'toxic' and called out the Duke for 'bullying' and 'harassment.'

Now, royal commentator Kinsey Schofield discussed the ongoing drama and said, "She believes the rift began when she said 'I'm not an extension of the Sussex PR machine."

She added, "I have no issue with Meghan, but I refuse to defend her publicly because we don't want to be associated with the toxic brand."

"She says, analytically, you can look at the numbers of donations that came since Prince Harry stepped down and left the Royal Family, and the donations declined immensely," Kinsey stated.

The royal expert said, "But when she talks about Prince Harry bullying her, it's interesting because he is being accused of doing exactly what he accused the Royal Family of doing, weaponising the media against his enemy, which in this case is Dr Sophie."

GB reported that at the end of her discussion, Kinsey warned the Montecito couple that they "have to deal with PR-wise in the coming weeks. I know that Meghan would prefer to focus on, as ever, her work, rather than some of the chaos."