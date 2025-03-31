'Scream': Matthew Lillard admits he's 'terrified' to return to franchise

Matthew Lillard is set to reprise his role as Stu Macher in the upcoming seventh installment of the Scream franchise.

The actor expressed his excitement and trepidation about returning to the iconic horror series during a panel at Hartford's 90s Con.

"I will say, I can't say anything about it, obviously. But I am very excited and slightly terrified to be back because all I can do is really screw up a legacy that we have," Lillard said.

"I could really suck, and so that's my fear. My fear is that I come back and sort of punish something that I could never have touched and been just fine. I hope I don't F it up for everyone."

Lillard's character, Stu Macher, was one of the main antagonists in the original 1996 film, alongside Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich). The actor's career gained momentum after his role in Scream, and he has since appeared in various films and TV shows.

The seventh installment of Scream is set to be released on February 27, 2025, and will feature a mix of legacy cast members, including Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox, as well as new additions.