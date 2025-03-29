Experts slam Meghan Markle over Vanity Fair cover backlash

Royal experts have rallied behind Graydon Carter, former editor of Vanity Fair, after he criticised Meghan Markle's reaction to her 2017 cover story.

Carter recently revealed that he was unaware of Meghan's identity at the time but decided to feature her after being tripped off about her potential marriage to Prince Harry.

In his remarks, Carter recalled that Meghan, then an actress on Suits, had hoped the feature would highlight her humanitarian work rather than her relationship with Harry.

However, the final October 2017 cover story was titled, 'She's Just Wild About Harry,' focusing on her royal romance. Reflecting on the situation, Carter remarked, ' This woman is slightly adrift on the facts and reality.'

Defending Carter's stance, royal experts argue that Meghan had no reason to be dissatisfied with the coverage.

Speaking on The Sun's Exclusive show, veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards noted, ' She had nothing to complain about. She was lucky to receive that level of publicity at the time, as she was relatively unknown.'

The Vanity Fair cover was published just months before Meghan and Harry's engagement was officially announced. In May, 2018, the couple married in a globally watched royal wedding.

However, by 2020, they stepped back from royal duties and relocated to California, reshaping their roles within the royal family.