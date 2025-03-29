King Charles receives heartwarming message from royal fans amid health woes

King Charles receives heartwarming message from royal fans amid heath woes

King Charles III's popularity continues to soar as he demonstrates unwavering commitment and devotion to his royal duties, even while undergoing cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old monarch, who shows no signs of slowing down, was forced to cancel several engagements following a "brief" visit to hospital on Friday.

Royal fans have expressed concern over the King's health, sending heartfelt messages to the monarch.

One fan wrote: "His Majesty must take it easy and get better, we pray for him and wish him well. At this point him getting better is the most important thing."

Another sympathised: "It must be exhausting dealing with both the illness and the treatment. It's tough to see people going through it, especially at his age."

Prince William and Harry's father experienced temporary side effects from his ongoing cancer treatment, which began early last year. He was due to appear in Birmingham but will instead prioritise rest and recovery following doctors' advice.

Princess Anne made up part of the King's support system, visiting her brother on Friday morning just before he departed for Highgrove.

Despite the palace assuring that the King's recovery is progressing as expected, royal watchers have united in sharing their concern.

Social media comments revealed a unanimous wish for the King to "take it easy" and not rush back to public duties.