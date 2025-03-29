Queen Camilla manages to rule King Charles heart despite being 'branded wicked woman'

On April 9, King Charles and Queen Camilla mark two decades of marriage-a milestone that once seemed improbable.

Their journey from controversy to acceptance has been nothing short of remarkable. Their love story began in 1970 when Prince Charles met Camilla Shand at a polo match in Windsor Great Park, royah historian Hugo Vickers tells OK!.

However, due to circumstances they sidelined their relation. Charles' commitment to his naval career left little for romance, and Camilla eventually married British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles in 1973, with whom she had two children, Tom and Laura.

Meanwhile, Charles wed Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, forming a union that would later unravel under intense public scrutiny.

Despite their marriages, they remained in touch and their relationship became public when Princess Diana, mother of William and Harry made the shocking revelations about his husband's affair with Camilla in Andrew Morton's 1992 book that shook the monarchy.

Four years later, Charles and Diana divorced, and Camilla also ended her marriage. After Diana's death in 1997 in a tragic car accident, Camilla once again became the talk of the talk even Queen Elizabeth disapproved their relationship and allegedly dubbed as her the 'wicked woman. but, she gradually gained acceptance due to Charles' steadfast support.

By 2005, the couple was finally able to formalise their relationship. Since then, Camilla has embraced her royal duties with grace, earning recognition for her charitable work.

In a 2005 interview, Charles acknowledged the challenges she endured, praising her commitment and resilience. Today, as they celebrate 20 years of marriage, King Charles and Queen Camilla stand as a testament to enduring love and perseverance.