King Charles makes heartbreaking statement amid health fears

King Charles makes first heartbreaking statement after hospital visit

King Charles released an emotional statement to express his sadness over the tragic earthquake that hit Myanmar.

A personal message by the monarch has been issued on the Royal family's official Instagram in which he sent his deepest sympathies to the affected people.

The King wrote, "To the people of Myanmar, My wife and I were most dreadfully shocked and saddened to learn of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar, with its tragic loss of life and appalling damage to homes, buildings and livelihoods, not to mention the destruction of sacred pagodas, monasteries and other places of worship."

"I know that the people of Myanmar continue to endure so much hardship and tragedy in your lives, and I have long admired your extraordinary resilience and spirit."

"At this most difficult and heartbreaking of times, my wife and I send our deepest possible sympathy to all those who have suffered the profound tragedy of losing their loved ones, their homes and their precious livelihoods, Charles R."

Notably, this statement came after King Charles' hospitalization due to side effects of cancer treatment.