Princess Beatrice receives praises for speaking out on women's health

Princess Beatrice's recent essay on her experience with premature birth has been praised by royal author Gareth Russell, who described the piece as "profoundly moving" and a testament to the princess's courage in speaking out on women's health.

In her essay, published in Vogue, Princess Beatrice opened up about the "overwhelming fear" she felt when her second daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, was born prematurely in January, weighing just four pounds and five ounces.

Russell told GB News, "It's never going to be one size fits all when you write something as moving and heartfelt as Princess Beatrice did, of course, that's going to touch and hopefully help a lot of other people."

Russell emphasised that while individuals have the right to decide how open they want to be about their health, Princess Beatrice's candid account could provide comfort to many experiencing similar situations.

The princess wrote, "Nothing quite prepares you for the moment when you realise your baby is going to arrive early... there's so little control."

Despite having access to a "remarkable" medical team, Princess Beatrice revealed that she experienced "an overwhelming fear of the unknown." She described her newborn as being "so tiny it took more than a few weeks for the tears of relief to dry."

The princess, who was recently appointed patron of prematurity charity Borne, confirmed that Athena "is now doing really well," though she still has "no precise explanation" for the premature birth.

The author concluded his comments to the outlet by stating, "I thought it was a remarkable thing that she wrote." The royal author's praise comes as Princess Beatrice aims to put a spotlight on female health by sharing her experience.

In her essay, Princess Beatrice expressed hope that sharing her story would support other mothers facing similar uncertainty. She highlighted that women's health "has been left off the agenda" despite the universal nature of her experience.

"My joys and fears in pregnancy and motherhood are the same as those experienced by millions of other women around the world," the princess wrote.

The princess also revealed the anxiety she experienced during pregnancy, writing, "Like countless other expectant mums, I lay awake in the weeks leading up to birth, trying to monitor each movement of the baby in my tummy."

She described questioning herself "a thousand times" about various scenarios that might occur.

His comments come as Princess Beatrice continues to advocate for women's health and prematurity awareness.

Her essay has been praised for its candor and vulnerability, and is seen as a powerful step in raising awareness about the importance of women's health.