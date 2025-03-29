Zayn Malik confirms fan speculations about concert cancellation: ‘NO JOKE’

Zayn Malik finally reveals why he canceled his last show in Mexico City just before his scheduled concert.

Eight hours after announcing the heartbreaking news that he won’t be able to perform on Friday, March 28, the former One Direction singer responded to fans, demanding an explanation.

"MEXICO [green, white and red heart emoji] I LOVE YOU EVEN THOUGH MYSELF AND MANY OF MY CREW GOT SEVERE FOOD POISONING…IT’S NO JOKE - STILL STRUGGLING," he wrote in his latest Instagram Stories, disclosing he and his crew has been stuggling with upset stomach.

"TO MY FANS, I’M SO SORRY," the Dusk Till Dawn singer apologised again in his all-caps statement. "THESE SHOWS HAVE MADE ME FEEL ALIVE, HAPPY, GRATEFUL, & AT HOME AND THAT’s ALL BECAUSE OF YOU."

Despite previously struggling with anxiety to face the live crowd, Zayn, 32, now admitted that he enjoyed being on the tour and the audience’s infectious energy.

In addition, lovely fan projects left him feeling more loved and valued.

It is pertinent to note that the Night Changes singer’s latest social media update confirmed fans’ speculations about the reason for the concert cancellation.

After receiving the news that the singer was not feeling well, his admirers flooded his February 8 Instagram post with concerning comments.

Among them, one asked, "PLEASE EXPLAIN TO ME WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU THAT YOU ATE ALL THE SWEETS WHY?????" referring to the several kinds of sweet, sour, and spicy treats the Stardust singer had posted a day earlier.

Another fan replied to the comment saying, "You have to understand it's coming [teary eyes emoji]. He doesn't know if the Sabritas are fire, the Hotnuts are [fire emoji] hot [fire emoji]."

"Or the sauce he was stinging a little bit was what went wrong with him," they say about the Mexican savoury snacks.

Additionally, while some supporters advised him to have some pills for a quick recovery, other are requesting to reschedule the cancelled gig.

"Hey we are really sorry you're not feeling well...and hope you are healthy soon...." one fan commented.

"And after recovering rearrange the dates you didn't get to perform please...we love you," they ended with a blooming heart emoji.