Tom Hanks' son Chet Hanks pays tribute to 'Forrest Gump' in music video

Chet Hanks, the son of renowned actor Tom Hanks, is following in his father's footsteps in a unique way.

The music video for You Better Run, a song by Chet's duo Something Out West, pays homage to Tom's iconic 1994 film Forrest Gump.

The video features scenes inspired by the classic movie, including a memorable moment where young Jenny says to a young Forrest, Run, Forrest, Run," as he's being chased by bullies on bicycles.

This line symbolises Forrest's tendency to keep moving forward, even when facing challenges as a grown man.

In the You Better Run music video, Chet recreates this iconic scene, but with a twist. Instead of running from bullies on foot, Chet is running from them in a red pickup truck.

The song's lyrics, sung by Chet, are: "You better run like the devil's on your tail / Like you broke out of jail / Like a big storm's comin' / Run like a wild mustang / Like a bullet train / Let me tell you somethin' / You're running out of time on a tickin' clock / She'll be comin' for you, there's no time to walk / Run, run, run."

Later in the video, Chet also recreates the scene where Forrest sits on a bus bench and delivers the iconic line, "My mom always said, 'Life was like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're going to get.'"

However, instead of delivering this memorable line, Chet is jamming to You Better Run as Tom sits next to him on the bench, looking seemingly disappointed and concerned. Drew Arthur, the other half of Something Out West, also joins Chet on the bench in a few clips.

Forrest Gump went on to win six Oscars, including Best Actor for Tom. The film tells the story of Forrest, an Alabama man with an IQ of 75 who yearns to be reunited with his childhood sweetheart, as he navigates the history of the U.S. from the 1950s to the 1970s.

The music video for You Better Run is a creative tribute to Forrest Gump, and it's clear that Chet Hanks has a deep appreciation for his father's iconic film.



