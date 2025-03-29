Ed Sheeran shares plans for his next five albums and posthumous album

Ed Sheeran opens up about what he wished in his will: ‘It’d be fascinating’

Ed Sheeran already has a new set to albums planned after wrapping his Mathematics album series.

The Perfect crooner made an appearance at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he shared that his next five albums, like his mathematics series, are all related to each other.

"When I was like 18, I had an idea for like 10 albums. It’s Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind and Stop," the Photograph singer explained.

Sheeran revealed that Quentin Tarantino was a major inspiration behind his upcoming album series.

"I wanted to do 10. I’m kind of a bit obsessed with Tarantino, and I heard he was doing 10 films, and he’s got his side projects like Grindhouse and s--t," he said.

Hence, the musician also plans to complete his 10 along with other side projects, like releasing 2019's No. 6 Collaborations Project and 2023's Autumn Variations in addition to his Mathematics series.

The Castle on the Hill hitmaker also revealed that he is working on his posthumous album. He told Fallon that he wants to compose songs from different stages of his life into one album.

He shared that he would put it in his "will" that "it comes out the day you die, and it’s called Eject".

Giving details on the album, the Grammy-winning musician asked the host to image Paul McCartney releasing an album after his death, with songs he wrote in ages of 16, 20, 30.

"It’d be fascinating." He then quipped, "There’ll be lots of people who are like, 'Still, from the grave he’s f---ing with us.'"

Sheeran recently teased his upcoming single Azizam from album Play. The single is slated for release on April 4, 2025.