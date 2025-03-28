Tom Holland's dramatic transformation left fans in shock

Tom Holland's transformation left fans curious, guessing what Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey film has got for them.

Switching from the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man to a warrior straight out of Ancient Greece, on Wednesday, March 26, Holland was seen doning a full suit of armour at the set.

“Yeah I can see him as Matt Damon & Anne Hathaway's Son. Am I the only one who is actually loving these looks & doesn't think The Costumes Suck?” wrote one fan.



