Chelsea Handler makes bombshell decision on motherhood

Chelsea Handler has recently confessed she doesn’t want to be a mother.

During an appearance on latest episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 27, the This Means War actress responded to a question about having kids

“Well, I mean, I’m 50 now, so obviously, that ship has sailed,” declared Chelsea.

She continued, “And if you don’t get that, then you’ve got bigger problems.”

However, Jimmy suggested, “You could adopt children.”

“I have plenty of children in my life. Yeah, I do. I actually do,” mentioned the Prom Dates star.

Chelsea also clarified misconception, saying “People think I hate kids… I don’t hate kids; I just don’t want one.”

“It’s just like, I don’t want spaghetti bolognese — I’m not interested, you know?” she added.

This is not the first time Chelsea discussed her decision to be “child-free”.

Speaking to Us Weekly in February, the actress opened up that she doesn’t see marriage or kids in her future.

“I’m not the marrying kind. I am not looking for children. I just want to have lots of love stories,” remarked Chelsea.

The actress further said, “I feel like that’s the most romantic way to look at love.”

“And I’m glad I know that about myself because I think so many women are starting to be more open about [the fact that] this Prince Charming nonsense we’re sold is so silly,” she reflected.