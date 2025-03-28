Princess Anne holds meeting with King Charles after his return from hospital

Princess Anne, the royal family’s hardest-working member and the younger sister of King Charles, held a crucial meeting with the monarch soon after his return to the royal residence after spending hours in hospital for the treatment of side effects.

It’s no wonder that the Princess Royal rushed to the King's side, as the monarch relies her the most.

The royal enquired after his brother's health during his meeting at Clarence House on Friday morning, following his brief hospital stay.

Princess Anne, as per royal insider, discussed important matters with the King while praising his courage and devotion to duty and his people.

It comes after the monarch cancelled all his planned engagements in Birmingham as a result of the medical episode.

The Princess Royal was seen leaving the residence shortly before the King departed. The royal siblings are known to share an exceptionally close bond.

Despite his recent health concerns, Charles appeared in high spirits on Friday, waving to fans as he left Clarence House in his black Audi. He was heading to his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire.

The King's journey to Highgrove follows Buckingham Palace's announcement about his health.