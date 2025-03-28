‘Handmaid’s Tale’ star Elizabeth Moss breaks silence on baby's birth

Elizabeth Moss gushes about giving birth to her first baby

Elizabeth Moss opened up about her motherhood journey in her latest interview, after announcing pregnancy in January last year.

The 42-year-old revealed that she used to bring her baby on set when she resumed working after giving birth.

“I feel so fortunate to be able to do that,” gushed the Handmaid’s Tale star in conversation with People Magazine at 2025 PaleyFest LA on Wednesday, March 26th.

Moss added that she recognises her privilege to be able to do that, while “so many parents cannot” do so.

“Any of us who had the privilege of being able to bring our kids or see our kids at work, we would every single time be like, ‘Aren’t we lucky to get to do that?,'” she recalled.

The Shining Girls actress has not revealed yet her little one’s name, age, or sex.

This comes after Moss revealed that she was expecting, after baby bump speculations arose, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The host asked if Moss was “pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor,” at the time, to which she responded, “A little bit of both.”

The Veil actress, who keeps her love life private, did not reveal her child’s paternity, but her last public relationship was with cinematographer Adam Arkapaw from 2012 to 2015.