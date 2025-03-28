Why Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino called off wedding?

Sydney Sweeney, Jonathan Davino call it quits after major issues

Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé Jonathan Davino, have decided to call off their wedding after facing "major issues" in their relationship.

The couple, who have been engaged for a while now, seemed to be happily engaged until now, when things things have taken an unexpected turn.

Sydney, 27, and Jonathan, 41, kicked off their relationship back in 2018 and got engaged in 2022. But this week, it was revealed that their much-anticipated wedding, which was set for May 2025, has been called off due to serious issues they've been facing in their relationship.

An insider told MailOnline, "Sydney and Jonathan have been having major issues but are not fully split."

"Things are not great right now, but they aren’t throwing in the towel yet. They are working on their relationship but have called off the wedding for now.”

The source went on revealing, "They were supposed to get married this sprin."

"The wedding is not happening, and they aren’t having further discussions about it. Sydney wanted to cancel everything and couldn’t handle the stress," they continued.

However, Sydney Sweeney has earlier about the challenges of dating while being in the public eye, saying she like to keep her personal stuff out of the spotlight.