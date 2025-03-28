King Charles health deteriorates: Expert claims Palace 'trying to downplay' severity

King Charles health deteriorates: Palace 'trying to downplay' severity

Royal experts and fans are worried about King Charles III's health as the monarch has experienced temporary side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old spent a short period of time in hospital on Thursday before returning to Clarence House, where he was said to be continuing to work on state papers and make calls from his study, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on March 28.

Reacting to the announcement about the monarch's health, a royal expert claimed that the Palace is 'trying to downplay severity' of the King's admission to hospital, explaining minor health issues can not slow him down as there is "no question" that he's a "workaholic".

Richard Fitzwilliams, on GB News, claimed: "Undoubtedly, there's no question about that, because it's being billed as something of a glitch on a road that has been pretty positive."

The expert went on to explain how strong and resilient the King remained, even after his cancer diagnosis and treatment, adding: "The cancer was diagnosed last February and he resumed public engagements in April - he carried out 372 engagements last year, and 43 of those were abroad, where his treatment was temporarily paused for the Australian and Samoan trip to the Commonwealth summit."

Being inspired by the King's dedication and unwavering spirit, Fitzwilliams went on saying: "we are so lucky to have someone so dedicated. He has undoubtedly had an extraordinary schedule."

However, Fitzwilliams admitted that side effects from cancer treatment are "not surprising," specially for the King, as "he's continuing treatment for cancer and carrying out his duties with his red boxes, audiences with the Prime Minister, the receptions and so forth."

The commentator appeared cautious while expressing his concerns about the King's deteriorated health, hoping: "It is just the blip that that the reports indicate. On the other hand, I mean, things are not going to get a great deal easier, but perhaps his doctors may suggest some form of alteration in the future - putting royal programmes together in these circumstances is far from easy."

Cancelling four engagements on Friday is not a decision he would have taken lightly, and the King "offers his deepest apologies to all those who had worked so hard" to make his visit to Birmingham possible.