Meghan Markle once shared her Mother's Day gift guide: 'Fit for Duchess'

Before she became the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle shared a curated Mother's Day gift guide on her now-defunct lifestyle blog, 'The Tig.'
The former Suits actress, who is now a mother to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, expressed her gratitude to mothers everywhere, writing: 'To all of the wonderful mamas in this world, thank you. For all the lessons, for all the love. For you.'
Her thoughtful gift recommendations reflected her signature style and interests, with six handpicked items that embodied elegance, wellness, and self-care. Among them was luxurious perfume, perfect for s touch of indulgence, reported The Sun.
Meghan's passion for cooking was evident long before her, 'With Love, Meghan' series on Netflix, as her list also featured a cookbook packed with her 200 nutritious recipes.
A delicate gold necklace with a diamond pendant also made the cut, a timeless accessory ligning with her love for understated yet meaningful jewellery.
Rounding out the list were three wellness inspired products that echoed her Californian style. These included a high end yoga mat-fitting for a longtime yoga enthusiast like Meghan.
The resurfacing of this old gift guide comes amid Meghan's latest venture, a personal shopping page where fans can purchase outfits inspired by her own wardrobe.
