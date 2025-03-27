Pete Davidson dodges awkward question about past relationships

Pete Davidson gets confronted with question about love life

Pete Davidson, who recently went public with his new romance with Elsie Hewitt, got caught in an awkward moment during interview.

The 31-year-old has a surprising history of dating famous women in the showbusiness and he was asked about his secret to woo them on Wednesday, March 26th.

During his appearance at Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, fellow guest and comedian Luenell turned to Davidson, “I told Pete backstage that I had something to talk to him about. We’ve met now probably about four or five times and we’ve always had a great time. … You are just an average guy, average dude, but you continuously pull all these bad bitches, right?”

Luenell went on to express her curiosity, “I don’t know that I’ve seen you with any sisters. You’ve probably dated them. I don’t think we’ve seen that,” she joked, referring to women of color.

“Since I don’t get it, I want to know the mystique. You’ve got Kim [Kardashian] and several other people. You’ve got this little supermodel right now,” she added, making the Saturday Night Live alum awkwardly laugh.

Luenell continued the bit and asked the comedian to take her out on a date “for the research.”

“If that’s what it takes to stop this, yeah,” replied Davidson.

Davidson is no stranger to such questions because of his A-lister ex-girlfriends. His famous girlfriends from the past include, Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Phoebe Dynevor and Emily Ratajkowski.