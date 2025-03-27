Meghan Markle’s store sends sales soaring for featured brands

Meghan Markle’s wardrobe is flying off the shelves.

The Duchess of Sussex is cashing in on her style influence as clothing and accessories featured in her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan continue to sell out, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Now, she’s doubling down with her new ShopMy storefront, where fans can buy her curated fashion picks.

Brands showcased in the series — like J.Crew, Jenni Kayne, Sézane, and Ulla Johnson — are seeing a major spike in sales. Lyndie Benson, CEO of Bleusalt, revealed that 300 T-shirts sold within 24 hours of Markle wearing one on the show.

“She is in a league of her own,” Benson said.

Meanwhile, La Ligne’s CEO, Molly Howard, shared that 500 pairs of jeans worn by Markle sold out in just two weeks. Even a $40 pair of Crocs she wore while feeding chickens disappeared in multiple sizes.

While critics have called Markle’s move “crass,” her influence is undeniable.

“They are like, ‘Meghan can’t do anything right. Also, I just bought her sweater!’” beauty brand director Alexandra McCormick quipped.

On Monday, Markle officially launched her ShopMy storefront, offering handpicked items from her wardrobe, including coats, jewellery, and beauty products.

The page also notes that “some products may contain commissionable links.”