Duchess of Edinburgh visits Brussels for key engagements on child protection

The Duchess of Edinburgh has arrived in Brussels for two day visit dedicated to addressing child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Representing her role as Patron of the NSPCC and Plan International UK, Sophie is engaging in discussions and initiatives aimed at safeguarding children both online and within communities.

During her visit, she delivered a keynote speech emphasising the devastating impact of child sexual exploitation and abuse, followed by attending a panel discussion that explored global strategies to combat these crimes.

The event brought together experts, survivors, and representatives from EU institutions, the UN and NGOs' all working towards stronger protections for children.

In addition to her ongoing advocacy, Sophie expanded her commitment to child welfare by becoming Patron of Plan International UK in November in 2024.

The organisation expands in 80 countries, striving to ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential.