Princess Eugenie joins Princess Beatrice's new project

Princess Eugenie recently made a heartfelt appearance in support of her sister, Princess Beatrice, as she unveiled a new charitable project close to her heart.

The royal sisters were spotted together in a touching moment of solidarity, captured in a photo shared by socialite Alice Naylor-Leyland on Instagram with the simple caption:'Sister Support.'

The event marked the launch of a baby shower collection co-created by Princess Beatrice and Naylor-Leyland to benefit Borne, a charity focused on funding research into premature birth.

The initiative holds personal significance for Beatrice, who recently opened up about her own premature birth experience in a candid essay for Vague.

By stepping forward as a patron of Borne, Princess Beatrice has deepened her commitment to raising awareness about the challenges of premature birth.

Her latest collaboration reflects a blend of her passion for motherhood and charitable work, with Eugenie proudly standing by her side.

The sisters' united front highlighted the strength of their bond as they continue to champion causes that matter deeply to them.