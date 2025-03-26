Ben Affleck reveals split from Jennifer Lopez was 'completely' drama-free

Ben Affleck reveals the real reason behind his high-profile split from Jennifer Lopez, debunking other rumored explanations and setting the record straight with facts.
During an exclusive interview with GQ Magazine, the Good Will Hunting star opened up about his controversial split from his former wife, JLo, while discussing many other surprising topics.
Affleck confirmed that his divorce ‘wasn’t anything remotely dramatic’. Despite the news making rounds on the internet, with various rumors circulating, he said it wasn't the ‘spotlight’ that brought it to an end.
The Gone Girl actor told the outlet, “There are a lot of people who I think have handled celebrity more adeptly and more adroitly than I have, Jennifer [Lopez] among them. My temperament is to be a little bit more reserved and private than hers.”
Touching on the documentary Lopez made about their marriage, he further went on to explain, “I think it’s important to say that [the spotlight] wasn’t the cause of some major fracture. It’s not like you can watch that documentary and go, ‘Oh, now I understand the issues that these two had.’”
He stated that their split was devoid of any soap opera drama or intrigue. Similarly, their relationship, like many others, simply didn't work out, despite their best efforts.
The Unstoppable actress filed for a dissolution of her marriage to Affleck on August 20, 2024, just two years after they married in an intimate ceremony in July 2022.
