Prince Harry slammed for ‘playing victim’ after quitting beloved charity

Prince Harry received a big blow just hours after he announced his resignation from beloved African charity, Sentebale.

Sophie Chandauka, a Zimbabwe-born lawyer, was appointed to be chair of the trustees last year.

However, reports emerged that the trustees were deeply unhappy with the decision and wanted her to step down from the position.

Just mere hours after Harry and Prince Seeiso issued a statement about how their relationship with the board “broke down beyond repair”, the chairperson released a scathing message, via The Mirror.

Sophie maintained that he doesn’t see the charity as a “vanity project” and “as a proud African” she is in “pursuit of the integrity of the organisation, its mission, and the young people we serve”.

The Duke of Sussex and Prince Seeiso founded the charity in Lesotho and Botswana nearly 20 years to honour their mothers, Princess Diana and 'Mamohato Bereng Seeiso, respectively.

Without naming Harry, Sophie slammed people “who behave as though they are above the law and mistreat people, and then play the victim card and use the very press they disdain to harm people who have the courage to challenge their conduct.”

She posed the question why would Chair of the Board report her own Trustees to the Charity Commission? Why would the High Court of England and Wales hear her case and issue an emergency injunction to prevent the same Trustees from removing her as the Chair of the Board?”

The chairperson explained that “because beneath all the victim narrative and fiction that has been syndicated to press is the story of a woman who dared to blow the whistle about issues of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, misogynoir – and the coverup that ensued.”

She maintained that the law would protect her and now she is focusing on fundraising for the charity.