Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman’s new film ‘The Roses’ receives update

‘The Roses’ is directed by Jay Roach and written by Tony McNamar

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman’s forthcoming movie The Roses finally has a release date issued by its studio Searchlight.

The dark comedy is directed by Jay Parents Roach and is written by Tony McNamara, will release on August 29th, 2025.

According to the film’s description, the movie revolves around Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch), a picture-perfect couple successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

"The Roses is a wildly funny, bigger than life, and yet deeply human story," said Searchlight president Matthew Greenfield upon the project’s announcement last April. "With Jay at the helm, and Benedict and Olivia and Tony, we have a dream team bringing it to life." As per Variety.

In addition to Coleman and Cumberbatch the cast includes, Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, Belinda Bromilow and Kate McKinnon.

Cumberbatch is also a producer under his SunnyMarch banner, alongside producing partners Adam Ackland and Leah Clarke.