Emily Ratajkowski's hair makeover mishap: 'The wind hits, and it's over'

Emily Ratajkowski has unveiled a drastic new haircut that she's not entirely thrilled about.

The model took to TikTok on March 25 to showcase her shaggy bangs and chunky layers, which she jokingly referred to as the "worst haircut" of her life.

"Oh, you thought I was going to be funny?" Emily deadpanned in the video. "I have bangs on the back of my head."

The 33-year-old went on to muse that her 'do resembled Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O's iconic bowl cut or perhaps it was "giving Italian."

Emily quipped that the stylist who gave her the haircut was "going British shag."

However, she was quick to admit that the final result wasn't quite what she had in mind. "The main thing is that it’s not me," she said.

As a mom to 4-year-old son Sylvester "Sly" Apollo with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, Emily joked that she could try to hide the rogue pieces of her bangs, but she wasn't convinced it would work.

"I can hide it, but the wind hits, and it's over," she said.

In an attempt to salvage the situation, Emily even tried curling her hair, but it didn't quite work out. "I'm gonna be real, it’s beyond styling," the Gone Girl actress said as she showed off the results.

"I mean, she's cute but I don’t know her."

Emily's dissatisfaction with her haircut was evident, and she even joked about considering a drastic measure to fix it. "You know you f--ked up when you’re contemplating a perm," she quipped.

This isn't the first time Emily has experimented with her hair. In July 2023, she dyed her hair red, a look that was intended to be temporary.

Colorist Jenna Perry explained to InStyle at the time, "It's something Emily hasn't done before... and she wanted to be playful and do something fun for summer."

However, Jenna noted that the fiery tresses were likely a "temporary thing for Emily."

"I didn't want to do anything too permanent and high maintenance," Jenna stated, "if she goes back to her classic brunette shade." Indeed, Emily reverted back to her roots by September and has largely stuck to her signature look ever since.