Gwyneth Paltrow reflects on ‘tough’ life after dogs Nero, Daffodil passing

Gwyneth Paltrow on dog's death

Gwyneth Paltrow is mourning the death of her family dogs.

The actress is going through a tough time after losing two of her beloved dogs, Nero and Daffodil.

The 52-year-old actress opened up about the heartbreaking losses during a candid Ask Me Anything session on Instagram Stories on March 25.

When a fan asked if she had ever lost a dog and how she coped, Paltrow responded with empathy, saying, “I'm sorry that you have to ask this question.”

She then shared her own grief, revealing, “I've lost two dogs recently, one last week only, our little Maltese, Daffodil, who we had had for like 15 years.”

The loss doesn’t end there. She also mentioned that her family said goodbye to their “big Shepherd” Nero in November, admitting, “So it's been a tough year on the dog front.”

Despite the sadness, Paltrow still has one furry companion left—her dog Gaucho—who, according to her, has become “very overprotective.”

When it comes to handling the pain of losing a pet, Paltrow offered some heartfelt advice, “That’s sort of like any other loss. You just have to honor them, love them, keep them alive in your mind.”

She added, “Love the dog that you have now, extra hard, that's what I'm doing.”