Hugh Jackman shares shocking transformation for ‘The Death of Robin Hood’

Hugh Jackman shares transformation for 'The Death of Robin Hood'

Hugh Jackman is going to be a new man in The Death of Robin Hood.

The actor is giving fans a sneak peek at his latest project and his transformation for the role is already turning heads.

The Oscar-nominated actor took to Instagram on March 25 to share a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his time filming in Northern Ireland, including a striking before-and-after video of his facial hair journey.

The clip starts with Jackman sporting a nearly chin-length, gray mustache—a bold look that a hairstylist swiftly removes with a razour, revealing a clean-shaven version of the star.

Another stylist also gives his hair a trim, leaving fans wondering whether the drastic grooming change is for a specific scene or if Robin Hood will be rocking a fresh face throughout the film.

Jackman, 56, shared his gratitude for the experience, writing, “There is a depth, a camaraderie and a spirit to the entire cast and crew of The Death of Robin Hood.

Thank you for this wonderful experience. It is an honor and a privilege. Thank you Ireland!!! Your beauty knows no bounds.” Clearly, the film’s production has left an impression on him.

While details about The Death of Robin Hood remain scarce, it's clear that Jackman has fully immersed himself in the role.

His long mustache had been making appearances for some time, with a Northern Ireland accommodation, Saul Lodges, even posting a selfie with the actor earlier this month—mustache intact.

The film, helmed by director Michael Sarnoski (A Quiet Place: Day One, Pig), will be distributed by A24 and also stars Jodie Comer.

Sarnoski has teased that Jackman’s performance will “go beyond what people are expecting,” setting the stage for a fresh take on the legendary outlaw.

With Jackman at the helm, The Death of Robin Hood is shaping up to be an exciting—and well-groomed—cinematic adventure.