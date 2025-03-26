Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce vacation with their 'matchmaker': Report

The lovebirds have been taking some well-earned time off after a busy few months

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make the most of their time off as they are joined by a very special guest.

The couple was spotted enjoying a private getaway in Montana, where they dined with sportscaster Erin Andrews at the exclusive Auric Room at Lone Mountain Ranch, an insider told Page Six.

Andrews, 46, has played a key role in Swift and Kelce’s love story. After the NFL star failed to meet Swift at her Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in July 2023, she publicly urged the singer to give him a chance on her Calm Down podcast.

“We’re not even friends, but I consider you one,” she said at the time. “Go on a date with this guy.”

When Swift and Kelce took their romance public a few months later, the athlete admitted he owed Andrews and co-host Charissa Thompson “big time.”

Now, months into their relationship, Swift and Kelce have been spending plenty of time away from the spotlight.

In February, they jetted off on a private vacation after Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs lost the Super Bowl. Weeks later, they were spotted on a snowy getaway in Park City, Utah. Most recently, they flew to New York City, where they were seen cosying up at the members-only Crane Club.